Scry.info Hits 1-Day Volume of $36,209.00 (DDD)

Scry.info (DDD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Scry.info has a total market cap of $347,044.01 and $36,209.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Scry.info coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Scry.info Coin Profile

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info. The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8.

Scry.info Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

