SeChain (SNN) Market Cap Reaches $110,385.75

SeChain (SNN) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 4th. One SeChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SeChain has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. SeChain has a market capitalization of $110,385.75 and approximately $1,337.00 worth of SeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002510 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001668 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00829104 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015677 BTC.
About SeChain
SeChain’s total supply is 39,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,033,991,147 coins. SeChain’s official Twitter account is @sechainsnn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SeChain is snn.cash.
Buying and Selling SeChain
Receive News & Updates for SeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.