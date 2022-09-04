Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.69. Security National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNFCA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Security National Financial in the first quarter worth about $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Security National Financial in the second quarter worth about $106,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Security National Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Security National Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Security National Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.56% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

