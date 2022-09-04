Seedify.fund (SFUND) Trading 2.8% Higher This Week

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last week, Seedify.fund has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Seedify.fund has a market capitalization of $71.68 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for $2.01 or 0.00010126 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002513 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00832480 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015528 BTC.
About Seedify.fund
Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,603,902 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund.
Seedify.fund Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Seedify.fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seedify.fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.