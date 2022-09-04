Seele-N (SEELE) Trading 2% Lower Over Last Week

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last week, Seele-N has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N coin can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $8.01 million and $5.81 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,874.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004485 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005143 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002573 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00132146 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00035891 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022140 BTC.
Seele-N Coin Profile
Seele-N (SEELE) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 coins. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech. Seele-N’s official website is seele.pro.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
