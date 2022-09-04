Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.11

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.11 and traded as low as $17.60. Sekisui House shares last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 29,266 shares traded.

Sekisui House Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Sekisui House alerts:

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 6.42%.

About Sekisui House

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.