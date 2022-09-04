Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Cowen currently has $43.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $65.00.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Semtech from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley downgraded Semtech from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Semtech to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Benchmark reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Semtech to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.33.

Semtech Stock Performance

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $34.36 on Thursday. Semtech has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $94.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Insider Transactions at Semtech

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

