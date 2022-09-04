Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Cowen currently has $43.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $65.00.
SMTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Semtech from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley downgraded Semtech from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Semtech to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Benchmark reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Semtech to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.33.
Semtech Stock Performance
Shares of Semtech stock opened at $34.36 on Thursday. Semtech has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $94.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.52.
Insider Transactions at Semtech
In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
