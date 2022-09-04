Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Semtech to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered shares of Semtech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Semtech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated an initiates rating on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SMTC opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.08. Semtech has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Activity

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $209.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.29 million. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Semtech will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $123,384.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Semtech

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.