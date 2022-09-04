Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2022

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTCGet Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Semtech to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered shares of Semtech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Semtech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated an initiates rating on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Semtech Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SMTC opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.08. Semtech has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $209.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.29 million. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Semtech will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Semtech news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $123,384.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Semtech

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.