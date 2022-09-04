Sentinel Price Reaches $0.0008 (DVPN)

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Sentinel has a market cap of $8.97 million and approximately $95,157.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentinel has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,841.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 17,907,518,689 coins and its circulating supply is 11,358,766,022 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

