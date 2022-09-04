Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Tops $0.0672 on Exchanges

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0672 or 0.00000338 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $30.91 million and approximately $13.28 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,811 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

