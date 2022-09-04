SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Raised to $35.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.35.

S stock opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.57. SentinelOne has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $78.53.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 121.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $20,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,288,575 shares in the company, valued at $47,281,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $20,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,288,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,281,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,150,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $25,666,385.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,309,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,211,639.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,168,895 shares of company stock worth $46,796,931. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of S. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 50.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 383.0% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

