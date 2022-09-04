Serco Group’s (SRP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.42) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.08) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Serco Group from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.54) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Serco Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 194.57 ($2.35).

LON SRP opened at GBX 176.10 ($2.13) on Thursday. Serco Group has a one year low of GBX 118.90 ($1.44) and a one year high of GBX 199 ($2.40). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 178.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 159.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 1,354.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a GBX 0.94 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

In related news, insider Rupert Soames sold 574,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.20), for a total value of £1,046,312.54 ($1,264,273.25).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

