SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Given a €8.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €8.50 ($8.67) target price on SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.10 ($8.27) target price on SGL Carbon in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €11.00 ($11.22) price target on SGL Carbon in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €8.18 ($8.35) price target on SGL Carbon in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get SGL Carbon alerts:

SGL Carbon Price Performance

Shares of ETR SGL opened at €6.80 ($6.93) on Thursday. SGL Carbon has a 1-year low of €4.65 ($4.74) and a 1-year high of €10.78 ($11.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.12, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.83 million and a PE ratio of 7.99.

About SGL Carbon

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.