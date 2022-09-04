Shardus Trading 0.3% Higher This Week (ULT)

Shardus (ULT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 4th. Shardus has a total market cap of $4.58 million and $8,468.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shardus has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Shardus coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000721 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.46 or 0.00477879 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000350 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $370.76 or 0.01875630 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005385 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00229006 BTC.

About Shardus

Shardus is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 coins. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shardus’ official website is shardus.com. The official message board for Shardus is medium.com/@Shardus. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/Shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Shardus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shardus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shardus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shardus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

