Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SJR. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shaw Communications Price Performance

SJR opened at $25.88 on Friday. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Shaw Communications Dividend Announcement

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Shaw Communications’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shaw Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 273,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,252,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,146,000 after buying an additional 111,625 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 134,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,736,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,114,000 after buying an additional 113,362 shares during the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

