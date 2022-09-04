Sheesha Finance [BEP20] (SHEESHA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.50 Million

Sheesha Finance [BEP20] (SHEESHA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last seven days, Sheesha Finance [BEP20] has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Sheesha Finance [BEP20] coin can currently be bought for about $20.47 or 0.00102797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sheesha Finance [BEP20] has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $747,791.00 worth of Sheesha Finance [BEP20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sheesha Finance [BEP20] alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00831334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015519 BTC.

Sheesha Finance [BEP20] Profile

Sheesha Finance [BEP20] was first traded on March 25th, 2021. Sheesha Finance [BEP20]’s official Twitter account is @Sheeshafinance.

Sheesha Finance [BEP20] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Participating in Sheesha Finance is a straightforward approach known as a liquidity generation event. This event allows anyone to participate by contributing ETH/BNB and receiving a portion of Liquidity Provision (LP) tokens in the process. These tokens can be staked and should be for a variety of benefits. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sheesha Finance [BEP20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sheesha Finance [BEP20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sheesha Finance [BEP20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sheesha Finance [BEP20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sheesha Finance [BEP20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.