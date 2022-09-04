Sheesha Finance [ERC20] (SHEESHA) Price Tops $19.94 on Top Exchanges

Sheesha Finance [ERC20] (SHEESHA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Sheesha Finance [ERC20] coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.94 or 0.00100260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sheesha Finance [ERC20] has a total market cap of $429,597.42 and approximately $418,704.00 worth of Sheesha Finance [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sheesha Finance [ERC20] has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00832249 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015588 BTC.

Sheesha Finance [ERC20] Profile

Sheesha Finance [ERC20] launched on March 25th, 2021. Sheesha Finance [ERC20]’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,543 coins. Sheesha Finance [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @Sheeshafinance.

Buying and Selling Sheesha Finance [ERC20]

According to CryptoCompare, “Participating in Sheesha Finance is a straightforward approach known as a liquidity generation event. This event allows anyone to participate by contributing ETH/BNB and receiving a portion of Liquidity Provision (LP) tokens in the process. These tokens can be staked and should be for a variety of benefits. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sheesha Finance [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sheesha Finance [ERC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sheesha Finance [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

