Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 3,200 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.67) target price on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,779 ($33.58) price target on Shell in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) price objective on Shell in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,045 ($24.71) to GBX 2,025 ($24.47) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price objective on Shell in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price objective on Shell in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,831.40 ($34.21).
Shell Stock Performance
Shares of SHEL opened at GBX 2,324 ($28.08) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £170.51 billion and a PE ratio of 579.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,135.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,146.53. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72).
Shell Dividend Announcement
About Shell
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
Further Reading
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.