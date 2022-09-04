Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.45

Shares of Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.45 and traded as low as $0.28. Sherritt International shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 250 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Sherritt International Stock Down 6.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

