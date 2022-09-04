Shiba Inu Trading Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Shiba Inu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Shiba Inu has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Shiba Inu has a total market capitalization of $7.01 billion and $532.40 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002511 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00832369 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015643 BTC.
About Shiba Inu
Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy. Shiba Inu’s official website is www.shiba.win. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken.
Shiba Inu Coin Trading
