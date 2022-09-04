Shopping Hits One Day Trading Volume of $132,496.00 (SPI)

Shopping (SPI) traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for $4.43 or 0.00022303 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Shopping has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. Shopping has a market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $132,496.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Shopping Profile

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 980,860 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io.

Buying and Selling Shopping

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

