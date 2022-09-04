Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) versus Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Critical Analysis

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) and Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Simmons First National has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden National has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Simmons First National and Camden National, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simmons First National 1 2 0 0 1.67 Camden National 0 2 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Simmons First National currently has a consensus price target of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 5.36%. Camden National has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.81%. Given Camden National’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Camden National is more favorable than Simmons First National.

This table compares Simmons First National and Camden National’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simmons First National $862.88 million 3.49 $271.16 million $1.95 12.05 Camden National $198.22 million 3.32 $69.01 million $4.23 10.62

Simmons First National has higher revenue and earnings than Camden National. Camden National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simmons First National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Simmons First National and Camden National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simmons First National 25.19% 8.73% 1.10% Camden National 31.49% 12.51% 1.15%

Dividends

Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Simmons First National pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Camden National pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Simmons First National has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Camden National has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Camden National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Simmons First National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Camden National shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Simmons First National shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Camden National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Camden National beats Simmons First National on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services. The company also provides ATM services; Internet and mobile banking platforms; overdraft facilities; and safe deposit boxes. As of January 27, 2022, the company operated through 199 financial centers in Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas. Simmons First National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system. It also offers non-owner-occupied commercial estate loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, unsecured fully-guaranteed commercial loans backed by the U.S. small business administration, loans secured by one-to four-family properties, and consumer and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, it offers a range of fiduciary and asset management, wealth management, investment management, financial planning, and trustee services. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 57 branches within Maine; one residential mortgage lending office in Braintree, Massachusetts; two locations in New Hampshire, including a branch in Portsmouth and a commercial loan production office in Manchester; and an online residential mortgage and small commercial digital loan platform, as well as 66 ATMs. Camden National Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.

