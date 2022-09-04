SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $0.0426 on Top Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 4th. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $46.04 million and approximately $394,343.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00031611 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00083416 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00040861 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000090 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,190,702,176 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,256,082 coins. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a full-stack AI solution powered by a decentralized protocol platform allowing AIs to cooperate and coordinate at scale, aiming to removing one of the major limiting factors to AI growth today — the lack of interoperability — which severely restricts the ability to leverage the strengths and capabilities of individual AIs.SingularityNET aims to enable anyone to take advantage of a global network of AI algorithms, services, and agent. Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | InstagramThe official SingularityNET ticker is “AGIX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “AGI” will remain as the internal name for CryptoCompare.com temporarily.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.