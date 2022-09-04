Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) PT Lowered to $40.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SIX. B. Riley cut Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp lowered Six Flags Entertainment from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.87. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 2.20.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $435.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $27,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,491.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 1,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $27,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,675 shares in the company, valued at $720,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.28 per share, with a total value of $6,402,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,980,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,028,325 shares of company stock valued at $24,202,412. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 248.9% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 80,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 57,078 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $577,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,305.5% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 129,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 120,677 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 689.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 51,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 44,996 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

