Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) PT Lowered to C$15.00

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Skeena Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on Skeena Resources in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Skeena Resources stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.32 million and a PE ratio of -3.64. Skeena Resources has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $13.39.

Skeena Resources ( NYSE:SKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Analysts predict that Skeena Resources will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKE. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Skeena Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the second quarter valued at $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 32.5% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Skeena Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

