SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $14.68 on Friday. SLM has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average is $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $362.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.41 million. SLM had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 37.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SLM will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. SLM’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of SLM by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 101,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SLM by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of SLM by 37.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,965,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $273,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042,189 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of SLM by 3.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 147,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth $551,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

