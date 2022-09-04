SmartCash (SMART) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

SmartCash (SMART) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $807,444.90 and approximately $10,673.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,881.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,566.32 or 0.07878186 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00026057 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00162624 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00299274 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.10 or 0.00780136 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.33 or 0.00590126 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001176 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.