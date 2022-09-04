smARTOFGIVING Price Reaches $0.39 (AOG)

smARTOFGIVING (AOG) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One smARTOFGIVING coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. smARTOFGIVING has a market cap of $28.43 million and $55,187.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, smARTOFGIVING has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002530 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00837167 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015382 BTC.
smARTOFGIVING Coin Profile
smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. smARTOFGIVING’s official website is www.smartofgiving.com.
smARTOFGIVING Coin Trading
