SmileyCoin (SMLY) Price Up 19.5% Over Last Week

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. SmileyCoin has a total market cap of $300,953.01 and $10.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SmileyCoin has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000099 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

According to CryptoCompare, "A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle."

