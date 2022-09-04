Smooth Love Potion Price Reaches $0.0040 (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $172.18 million and approximately $16.32 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,733.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00036178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00132464 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022299 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Coin Profile

Smooth Love Potion (CRYPTO:SLP) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 43,312,296,055 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity.

Smooth Love Potion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

