Smoothy Market Capitalization Tops $65,729.51 (SMTY)

Smoothy (SMTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $65,729.51 and approximately $320,481.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002529 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001674 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00838687 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015554 BTC.
Smoothy Coin Profile
Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap.
Buying and Selling Smoothy
