Smoothy Market Capitalization Tops $65,729.51 (SMTY)

Smoothy (SMTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $65,729.51 and approximately $320,481.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00838687 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015554 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap.

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

