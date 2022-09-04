Snowball 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,206.00 (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Snowball has a total market cap of $156,091.02 and approximately $1,206.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for $0.0303 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Snowball has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.25 or 0.00789771 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002475 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001671 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00836668 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015691 BTC.
Snowball Coin Profile
Snowball’s total supply is 17,739,599 coins and its circulating supply is 5,149,865 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.
