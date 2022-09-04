Snowball 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,206.00 (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Snowball has a total market cap of $156,091.02 and approximately $1,206.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for $0.0303 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Snowball has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.25 or 0.00789771 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00836668 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015691 BTC.

Snowball’s total supply is 17,739,599 coins and its circulating supply is 5,149,865 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

