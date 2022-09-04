SnowSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $26,124.00 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $374,444.05 and approximately $26,124.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00004001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 471,156 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap.

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

