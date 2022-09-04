SnowSwap 24-Hour Volume Tops $18,244.00 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $395,204.88 and approximately $18,244.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00004235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 471,156 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap.

SnowSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

