Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($32.65) to €34.00 ($34.69) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($32.65) to €33.00 ($33.67) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a €32.50 ($33.16) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €29.00 ($29.59) to €33.00 ($33.67) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.63.

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of SCGLY opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $8.51. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.46.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

