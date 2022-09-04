Solana Price Reaches $31.61 on Top Exchanges (SOL)

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Solana has a total market cap of $11.06 billion and $353.15 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Solana has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for approximately $31.61 or 0.00160167 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005069 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,733.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004446 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005178 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002592 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00036178 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00132464 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022299 BTC.
About Solana
SOL is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 511,616,946 coins and its circulating supply is 349,840,001 coins. Solana’s official website is solana.com. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Solana
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.
