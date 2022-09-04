Solanium (SLIM) Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Solanium (SLIM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Solanium has a market cap of $10.08 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solanium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Solanium has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002510 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001668 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00829104 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015677 BTC.
Solanium Profile
Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io.
