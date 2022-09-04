Solanium (SLIM) Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Solanium (SLIM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Solanium has a market cap of $10.08 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solanium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Solanium has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00829104 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015677 BTC.

Solanium Profile

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io.

Buying and Selling Solanium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

