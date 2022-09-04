Solrise Finance (SLRS) One Day Volume Hits $419,770.00

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Solrise Finance has a market cap of $1.45 million and $419,770.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Solrise Finance has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002530 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00837167 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015382 BTC.
Solrise Finance Coin Profile
Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,755 coins and its circulating supply is 83,926,928 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance.
Solrise Finance Coin Trading
