SonoCoin Price Hits $0.0231 on Major Exchanges (SONO)

SonoCoin (SONO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, SonoCoin has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. SonoCoin has a total market capitalization of $652,810.06 and $39,830.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SonoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0231 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002516 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00834111 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015568 BTC.
About SonoCoin
SonoCoin’s total supply is 117,465,404 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SonoCoin is sonocoin.io. SonoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@sonocoin.
Buying and Selling SonoCoin
