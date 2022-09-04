Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,958 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,408 shares of the airline’s stock worth $456,702,000 after purchasing an additional 78,886 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,933 shares of the airline’s stock worth $328,062,000 after purchasing an additional 69,278 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $120,637,000 after purchasing an additional 795,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,777,077 shares of the airline’s stock worth $118,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $107,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

