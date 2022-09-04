SpaceChain Hits 24 Hour Volume of $267.00 (SPC)

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, SpaceChain has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. SpaceChain has a market cap of $2.42 million and $267.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpaceChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- VIP Token (VIP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Denarius (D) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000378 BTC.
- Limitless VIP (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Incube Chain (ICB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Dcoin Token (DT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- CrazyMiner (PWR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Bitspace (BSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitspace (BSX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Basilisk (BSX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
SpaceChain Profile
SpaceChain (SPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2020. SpaceChain’s total supply is 391,259,213 coins and its circulating supply is 307,182,730 coins. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SpaceChain is https://reddit.com/r/spacechain.
Buying and Selling SpaceChain
