SparkPoint Fuel Reaches Market Capitalization of $53,859.91 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $53,859.91 and $227.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002514 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001666 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00833423 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015556 BTC.
SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile
SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi.
Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel
