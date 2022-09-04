SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $54,688.28 and approximately $50.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.70 or 0.00791361 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002452 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00836029 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015605 BTC.
SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile
SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi.
Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel
