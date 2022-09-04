SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,985 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.92. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $32.04.

