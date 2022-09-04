Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNMSF shares. TD Securities lowered Spin Master to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Spin Master Price Performance

SNMSF opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.12. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

