Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.08.
SPIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Spire Global in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPIR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Spire Global by 127.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Spire Global by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire Global by 19.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 12,762 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire Global by 33.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 17,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Spire Global Stock Down 1.5 %
Spire Global Company Profile
Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.
