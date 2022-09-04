Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.08.

SPIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Spire Global in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPIR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Spire Global by 127.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Spire Global by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire Global by 19.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 12,762 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire Global by 33.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 17,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTCMKTS:SPIR opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68. Spire Global has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

