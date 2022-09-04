Splintershards (SPS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.81 Million

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $44.82 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Splintershards has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0555 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002232 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00036822 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000211 BTC.

RMRK (RMRK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00014695 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00082033 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000527 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

About Splintershards

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 911,386,465 coins and its circulating supply is 807,593,554 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands.

Buying and Selling Splintershards

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

