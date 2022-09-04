Spore (SPORE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,984.00

Spore (SPORE) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Spore has a market capitalization of $910,938.71 and approximately $1,984.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spore coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Spore has traded 30.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spore alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,894.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00036433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00132239 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022117 BTC.

Spore Coin Profile

SPORE is a coin. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Spore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.