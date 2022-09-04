Spores Network (SPO) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Spores Network (SPO) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Spores Network has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Spores Network has a market capitalization of $443,884.33 and approximately $93,071.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spores Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002516 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.00833234 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015503 BTC.
Spores Network Coin Profile
Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,302,432 coins. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Spores Network Coin Trading
