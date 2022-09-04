Stably USD Achieves Market Capitalization of $462,878.17 (USDS)

Stably USD (USDS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Stably USD has a total market cap of $462,878.17 and approximately $1,146.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stably USD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Stably USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Stably USD

USDS is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,415,136 coins and its circulating supply is 463,104 coins. The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog. Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin.

Buying and Selling Stably USD

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

